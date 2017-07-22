Xcel Energy Seeks Temporary Fuel Surcharge in Texas
Xcel Energy is seeking a temporary fuel cost surcharge on Texas customer bills to reduce a negative balance in its fuel account that resulted from a time when fuel-related costs exceeded what the company recovered in fuel charges on monthly bills. If approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the surcharge would add $1.48 per month, or 1.3 percent, to a residential bill of 1,000 kilowatt-hours, starting Oct. 1 and running through Sept.
