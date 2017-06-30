Vandals put lives at risk as substati...

Vandals put lives at risk as substation set on fire close to hundreds of homes

16 hrs ago

AN ENERGY company has offered a A 3,000 reward for information on a group of vandals who targeted an electrical substation in the south of Glasgow . The vandals' destroyed a distribution box in the ScottishPower site in Govan by setting it on fire which led to 1,000 homes experiencing a power cut.

