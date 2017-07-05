Tech lifts Nasdaq; energy curbs Dow, S&P gains
A steep drop in oil prices dragged energy shares lower and kept the Dow and S&P 500 in check, while the Nasdaq was buoyed by gains in tech stocks. Julia Sun reports.
