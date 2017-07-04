Teachers Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation
Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,408,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 337,199 shares during the period.
