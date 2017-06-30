RPT-GE closes Baker Hughes deal, beco...

RPT-GE closes Baker Hughes deal, becomes No. 2 oilfield service provider

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

General Electric Co on Monday completed its buyout of Baker Hughes Inc, merging it with its own oil and gas equipment and services operations to create the world's second-largest oilfield service provider by revenue. The new company, to be called "Baker Hughes, a GE company," will begin trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "BHGE."

Chicago, IL

