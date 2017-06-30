Rainsy still pushing for Kem Ley murder footage

Police officials investigate the scene where political analyst Kem Ley was shot dead at a Caltex service station in Phnom Penh last year. Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy has argued that video footage from a Phnom Penh gas station where analyst Kem Ley was murdered almost a year ago may absolve him of a "wrongful conviction" for defamation, according to new documents filed at a US court.

