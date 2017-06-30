Sera la base de ope... Jaguar Animal Health to Hold Special Meeting of Stockholders July 27, 2017 to Vote Upon the Consummation of its Proposed Merger with Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. )--As previously announced, Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. will hold a special meeting of its stockholders on Thursday, July 27, 2017, to consider an... )--AECOM , a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, and Shimmick Construction today announced a definitive agreement for AECOM to acquire Shimmic... Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Quadrant 4 System Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm )--Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Quadrant 4 and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm )--Coeur Mining, Inc. today announced second quarter production of 4.0 million ounces of silver ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.