PG&E Ranks in Top Five, Leads California in New Nationwide Energy Efficiency Scorecard

15 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced it ranked as one of the top five energy-efficient energy companies in the country on the new Utility Energy Efficiency Scorecard released by the industry association American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy . Ranked third in the country, PG&E led California as the top-placed utility in the state for energy efficiency.

