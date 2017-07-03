NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC
Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|Sat
|George S
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC