Markets Right Now: US stocks open sli...

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Oil and gas stocks were falling early Wednesday along with energy prices. Chesapeake Energy slumped 3.8 per cent and Hess sank 3.4 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL. Jul 1 George S 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun '17 MuKappaD 11
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC