'Kiss of Life' hero reflects 50 years...

'Kiss of Life' hero reflects 50 years after iconic moment

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

It's a photo that captured world's attention 50 years ago this month, but J.D. Thompson of Jacksonville remembers the moment it was captured well. "A lot of people can't believe it was 50 years ago," he told First Coast News on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL. Jul 1 George S 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun '17 MuKappaD 11
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC