'Kiss of Life' hero reflects 50 years after iconic moment
It's a photo that captured world's attention 50 years ago this month, but J.D. Thompson of Jacksonville remembers the moment it was captured well. "A lot of people can't believe it was 50 years ago," he told First Coast News on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|Jul 1
|George S
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun '17
|MuKappaD
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC