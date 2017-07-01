JP Energy Partners (JPEP) and Vectren Corporation (VVC) Critical Analysis
Vectren Corporation and JP Energy Partners are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitabiliy and risk. Vectren Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than JP Energy Partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|11 hr
|George S
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC