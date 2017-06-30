Houston-based Halliburton acquires Summit ESP of Tulsa
Houston-based Halliburton, which provides drilling services to oil and gas operators, made the announcement Wednesday. Summit, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma., offers electric submersible pump technology services.
