Head to Head Survey: U.S. Energy Corp.

U.S. Energy Corp. and 22nd Century Group are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk. 7.9% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.