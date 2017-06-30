Georgia Power Georgia Power tops new ...

Georgia Power Georgia Power tops new list of most trusted energy brands

12 hrs ago

Georgia Power has ranked at the top of a new list of Most Trusted Brands among business customers, according to Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement : Business , a Cogent Reports study by Market Strategies International . Those achieving top-quartile performance on Brand Trust are designated Most Trusted Brands among business customers.

Chicago, IL

