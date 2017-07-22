FirstEnergy offers electrical safety tips
As the summer gets into full swing, FirstEnergy Corp. reminds customers to use caution near electrical equipment as they work and explore outdoors. While summertime is associated with climbing trees, flying kites, yard work and water activities, it is important to stay clear of power lines and other equipment when outside - and remind children to do the same - to help stay safe.
