FILE - This Monday, March 18, 2002 file photo of a female deer tick...
This Monday, March 18, 2002 file photo of a female deer tick seen under a microscope at the entomology lab of the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Also called deer ticks, they were once found mainly in New England and pockets of the Midwest, but have been seen in a widening geographic range. less FILE - This Monday, March 18, 2002 file photo of a female deer tick seen under a microscope at the entomology lab of the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Also called deer ticks, they were ... more This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Lone Star tick, which - despite its Texas-sounding name, is found mainly in the Southeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|Jul 1
|George S
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun '17
|MuKappaD
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC