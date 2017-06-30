Enbridge Announces Pricing of Offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2019
Enbridge Inc. announced today the consideration to be paid in the previously announced cash tender offer by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spectra Energy Capital, LLC for any and all of Spectra Capital's outstanding 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2019 . The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, today, July 6, 2017, unless extended.
