Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|Jul 1
|George S
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun '17
|MuKappaD
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC