DTE's Fermi 2 nuclear plant released higher-than-normal chlorine load into Lake Erie

DTE Energy had to notify state and federal officials after its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeast Michigan recently sent higher-than-normal chlorine amounts into Lake Erie, according to The Associated Press and the Monroe News. During a 24-hour period that started around noon on June 30, the plant released 77 pounds of the chemical into the water - much higher than the 10-pound daily limit.

