Construction starts on Consumers Energy wind turbine project
The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. says it broke ground last week on Cross Winds Energy Park II in Tuscola County's Columbia Township, about 90 miles northwest on Detroit. Lead contractor White Construction started building access roads and will begin constructing concrete foundations within two weeks for 19 turbines.
