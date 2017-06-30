Canada Stocks-TSX falls as energy stocks slump with oil prices

TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with shares of energy companies weighing as oil prices retreated, while financial stocks and gold miners helped limit the overall losses. At 10:25 a.m. ET , the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.32 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,102.29.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.