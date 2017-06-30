$22.48 Million in Sales Expected for Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) This Quarter
Wall Street brokerages expect that Petroquest Energy Inc will post $22.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Petroquest Energy's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.86 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC