Zacks Investment Research Lowers York Water Co (YORW) to Hold
According to Zacks, "The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Sat
|MuKappaD
|12
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 26
|Halton UK eh
|125
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC