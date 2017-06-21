Young people don't want to work for o...

Young people don't want to work for oil companies

Sixty-two percent of teens ages 16 to 19 say a career in oil and gas is unappealing, according to a survey of 1,200 young Americans that was released this week by EY. That includes 39% who say the industry is very unappealing.

Chicago, IL

