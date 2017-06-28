Xcel Energy warns about return of pho...

Xcel Energy warns about return of phone scams in Texas, New Mexico

Customers have received calls that appear to come from Xcel Energy customer agents threatening to disconnect service if a past-due balance is not paid over the phone, according to a news release from Wes Reeves, a spokesman for Xcel Energy. This new round of scam calls appears to be made from an automated system.

