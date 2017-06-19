While you were sleeping: Oil slide co...

While you were sleeping: Oil slide continues

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery touched the lowest level since August, while Brent hit the lowest level since November. "There's a sea of negativity," Maxwell Gold, director of investment strategy at ETF Securities, told Bloomberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May '17 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC