Unprecedented heat in the Southwest s...

Unprecedented heat in the Southwest shatters energy use records

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Unprecedented heat in the Southwest shatters energy use records Power companies in five states saw electricity use reach all-time highs. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: https://usat.ly/2tyBQns Deadly heat waves are going to become more frequent according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,144 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC