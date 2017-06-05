Trump to nominate ex-Justicea

Trump to nominate ex-Justicea

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

President Trump will nominate former Justice Department official Christopher Wray for FBI director to replace James Comey, who was abruptly fired last month as he conducted an investigation into possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia. I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 20 hr why none 4 this p... 126
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,598,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC