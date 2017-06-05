Trump to nominate ex-Justicea
President Trump will nominate former Justice Department official Christopher Wray for FBI director to replace James Comey, who was abruptly fired last month as he conducted an investigation into possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia. I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|why none 4 this p...
|126
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|12
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC