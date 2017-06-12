TransCanada outlines $2 billion plan ...

TransCanada outlines $2 billion plan for additional gas transmission capacity

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

TransCanada Corp. says it plans to invest $2 billion to expand its Nova natural gas pipeline system, as it looks to transport more of the fuel from prolific Western Canadian fields. The Calgary-based company says the proposed expansion is a response to demand from producers operating in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin formations which straddle or are near the B.C.-Alberta boundary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) 14 hr A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 18 hr was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC