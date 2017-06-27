TransCanada Establishes At-The-Market...

TransCanada Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

TransCanada Corporation announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program that allows the Company to issue common shares from treasury having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $1.0 billion or its U.S. equivalent, to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion, at the prevailing market price when issued on the Toronto Stock Exchange , the New York Stock Exchange or on any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States. The ATM Program, which is effective for a 25-month period, will be activated at the Company's discretion if and as required based on the spend profile of TransCanada's capital program and relative cost of other funding options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC