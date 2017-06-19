TransAlta Announces Conversion Results for Series C Preferred Shares

TransAlta Corporation announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the June 15, 2017 deadline for the conversion of the Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series D , there were 827,628 Series C Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series D Shares. As a result, none of the Series C Shares will be converted into Series D Shares on June 30, 2017.

