Toshiba rescues half-built Georgia nuclear plant

Toshiba's bankrupt nuclear unit left an uncertain future for two half-finished nuclear reactors in Georgia - but the company promised Saturday it will pour up to $3.68 billion into the project to finish it. The Tokyo-based company will pay out the billions to Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, in installments between this coming October and January 2021.

