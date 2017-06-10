Toshiba rescues half-built Georgia nuclear plant
Toshiba's bankrupt nuclear unit left an uncertain future for two half-finished nuclear reactors in Georgia - but the company promised Saturday it will pour up to $3.68 billion into the project to finish it. The Tokyo-based company will pay out the billions to Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, in installments between this coming October and January 2021.
