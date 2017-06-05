Toronto stock index down following su...

Toronto stock index down following surprise buildup of U.S. crude inventories

15 hrs ago

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 68.57 points to 15,395.99, after 90 minutes of trading. The main index had been mildly positive prior to a weekly U.S. government report that showed an unexpected buildup in crude oil inventories - quickly followed by a sharp decline in the TSX energy subindex.

Chicago, IL

