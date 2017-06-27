Three Mile Island nuclear plant will ...

Three Mile Island nuclear plant will close

The owners of the Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island nuclear plant have formally notified regulators and a regional power grid operator of their previously announced intentions to close the plant. LNP newspaper reports Exelon Corp. sent a letter June 20 to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission saying the plant would be shut down around Sept.

