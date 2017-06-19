The Latest: Customers consume record-...

The Latest: Customers consume record-breaking electricity

1 hr ago

Arizona Public Service Company, the state's largest electricity provider, says customers set a record peak usage Tuesday as temperatures in Phoenix soared to nearly 120 degrees. Over 7,300 megawatts of energy were consumed between 5 and 6 p.m., topping the prior 11-year record set in 2006.

Chicago, IL

