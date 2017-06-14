Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Director Paul ...

Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Director Paul Colborne Acquires 5,000 Shares

Surge Energy Inc Director Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00.

