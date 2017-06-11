Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Stake in Westar Energy Inc
Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westar Energy Inc by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 14,109 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 9
|shoulda been here
|127
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC