Study finds Canadian oil and gas spending at risk under stricter emissions limit

A study by financial think-tank Carbon Tracker says Canadian oil and gas companies rank among some of the most exposed to climate policy risk. The report is part of an effort to increase disclosure on climate risks in the industry by looking at what projects and spending among 68 publicly listed companies might be jeopardized by a crackdown on emissions.

