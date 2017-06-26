Spokane woman upset after cat shot with pellet
A heartless case of animal abuse has a Spokane woman upset and frustrated in the area of Indiana and Maple after her cat was shot by a pellet. Ellen Buckles says her cat Mardy spends most of his days hanging around the house and backyard, enjoying the sunshine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC