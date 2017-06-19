Snam in exclusive talks to buy LNG terminal stake from Edison -sources
Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said. Snam, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is looking to buy Edison's 7.3 percent stake in Terminale LNG Adriatico and the gas pipeline that connects it to Italy's gas transmission backbone, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC