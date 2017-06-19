Snam in exclusive talks to buy LNG te...

Snam in exclusive talks to buy LNG terminal stake from Edison -sources

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said. Snam, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is looking to buy Edison's 7.3 percent stake in Terminale LNG Adriatico and the gas pipeline that connects it to Italy's gas transmission backbone, the sources said.

