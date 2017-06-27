Smart Electric Power Alliance SEPA Names PSE&G 2017 Investor Owned...
The Smart Electric Power Alliance has named Public Service Electric and Gas Company its 2017 Investor Owned Utility of the Year. In announcing the award, SEPA recognized PSE&G for its ongoing commitment to increasing the amount of solar power in New Jersey and specifically lauded the utility's work to build solar farms on landfills and brownfields in the state through its Solar 4 All program.
