Shale's Record Fracklog Could Force Crude Prices Even Lower
There were 5,946 drilled-but-uncompleted wells in the nation's oilfields at the end of May, the most in at least three years, according to estimates by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In the last month alone, explorers drilled 125 more wells in the Permian Basin than they would open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC