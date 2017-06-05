Seven dead horses and a spot in the C...

Seven dead horses and a spot in the Calgary Stampede: Chuckwagon racer sues Husky Energy for $3.7M

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: National Post

Seven dead horses and a spot in the Calgary Stampede are at the centre of a lawsuit filed earlier this year against an Alberta-based oil company by a professional chuckwagon racer from St. Walburg, Sask. Wayne Knight, a 32-year veteran of the racing circuit, is seeking $3.7 million in damages from a Husky Energy Inc. subsidiary, Husky Oil Operations Ltd. His statement of claim, filed March 16 in Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench, alleges the companies were negligent, leading to his horses' injuries and deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 9 shoulda been here 127
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC