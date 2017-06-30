Sempra Energy Unit, Woodside Sign Memorandum Of Understanding With KOGAS For Port Arthur LNG Project
Sempra Energy and Woodside Petroleum Ltd. announced that their respective subsidiaries, Sempra LNG & Midstream, LLC and Woodside Energy , Inc., have signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Gas Corporation regarding the development of the proposed Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project in Port Arthur, Texas. The MOU provides a framework for cooperation and joint discussion by the parties regarding key aspects of the Port Arthur LNG project, including engineering and construction works, operations and maintenance activities, feed gas sourcing, offtake of liquefied natural gas and KOGAS as a potential purchaser of LNG from, and equity participant in, the Port Arthur LNG project.
