Seattle City Light Seattle City Light Supports Renewable Energy with...

Seattle City Light announced that the utility will support renewable energy projects and education at schools, public institutions and nonprofit organizations with $400,000 in grants through the Green Up program in 2017 and $600,000 in 2018. "Our Green Up program customers want to see more renewable energy developed in our community," City Light Customer Energy Solutions Director Craig Smith said.

