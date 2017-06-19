RPT-Big Oil turns to big data to save...

RPT-Big Oil turns to big data to save big money on drilling

Read more: Reuters

In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth. The sensors are leading Big Oil's mining of so-called big data, with some firms envisioning billions of dollars in savings over time by avoiding outages, managing supplies and identifying safety hazards.

