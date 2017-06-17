RPT-Big oil, small U.S. towns see new...

RPT-Big oil, small U.S. towns see new reward in old production technique

Read more: Reuters

HOBBS, New Mexico, June 5 Amid the frenetic activity of American shale oilfields recovering from a two-year recession sit a handful of oil towns that seemed impervious as many producers went into bankruptcy and the economy around them sank. Occidental Petroleum Corp and a few other oil producers with wells near this town on New Mexico's border with Texas steadily pumped low-cost oil through the downturn, using a technique that has been heralded worldwide as a way to reduce carbon emissions and boost oil output.

Chicago, IL

