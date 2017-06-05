Rival NZ petrol chains lift profits d...

Rival NZ petrol chains lift profits despite falling sales

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

New Zealand's biggest petrol chains increased their profits in 2016 despite revenue dropping, as rising oil prices made their inventories more valuable. The New Zealand division of British Petroleum, one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, lifted annual profit 15 percent in 2016 to $147 million, though revenue dropped 3 percent to $2.7 billion, financial statements lodged with the Companies Office show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Mon Robert Espinosa 13
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 26 Halton UK eh 125
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC