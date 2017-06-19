Regulators to release environmental a...

Regulators to release environmental assessment of pipeline

Federal regulators are scheduled to release an assessment of the environmental impacts of a proposed natural gas pipeline that would cross part of Virginia. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to publish a final environmental impact statement for the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Friday.

